INDIA

Experts warn El Nino threats Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

NewsWire
0
0

The El Nino event could pose a major threat to the health of Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, experts have warned, local media reported on Monday.

Marine researchers recently said that a marine heatwave caused by the climate driver could trigger a mass coral bleaching event on the Unesco World Heritage Site, reports Xinhua news agency.

The World Meteorological Organization has said that El Nino conditions have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns.

The phenomenon is expected to drive global ocean temperatures above their long-term average and bring warmer and drier weather to Australia.

A new update from WMO forecasts that there is a 90 percent probability of the El Nino event continuing during the second half of 2023. It is expected to be at least of moderate strength.

Richard Leck, head of oceans at the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia, said up to 30 per cent of shallow water corals on the reef were bleached when the last strong El Nino caused events in consecutive years.

“The reality is for anyone who cares about the reef is that the best we can do is cross our fingers and hope that it’s cloudy or there’s a storm,” he was quoted as saying by the local media Monday.

Coral bleaching occurs when warm ocean temperatures cause coral to expel the algae living in their tissue, turning the usually-vivid marine invertebrates completely white.

Bleached corals can survive but are under significantly more stress.

There have been six mass bleaching events on the barrier reef, the world’s largest coral reef, since 1998.

Scientists were particularly alarmed by the 2022 bleaching event, the first during a La Nina phase when ocean temperatures are typically cooler.

2023071036774

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heavy rains lash Kerala as all 14 districts issue alert

    Upcoming ATC tower to equip Bhopal’s Raja Bhoj airport for flights...

    It’s not only you, it’s the team now: Sunil Chhetri recalls...

    Mother Dairy hikes full-cream milk price by Re 1, token milk...