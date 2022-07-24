New Delhi, July 24 (IANSlife) Every year on July 28, World Nature Conservation Day is observed to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our environment, wildlife, and rethinking how we use natural resources. One of the primary goals of World Nature Conservation Day is to save endangered plant and animal species.

The protection of New Zealand’s environment and the animals that live there is very important to the Kiwis. The Department of Conservation (DOC) was established in 1987 as a government-led organisation tasked with protecting and restoring New Zealand’s species, places, and heritage. The country is teeming with unique living creatures and landscapes, ranging from the world’s only alpine parrot, the kea, to UNESCO World Heritage National Parks. We bring you 5 unique wildlife species and landscapes that New Zealand is proud of:

The national symbol – the kiwi:

The kiwi is a well-known and endemic species in New Zealand. Despite their scarcity, you may be able to find this national symbol in wildlife parks and sanctuaries. The National Kiwi Hatchery in Rotorua is a conservation leader in kiwi husbandry, egg incubation systems, hatching techniques, and kiwi chick rearing. If you’re lucky, you might see them in the wild, which is unusual even for locals.

The world’s rarest dolphin – the Hector’s dolphin:

The Hector’s dolphin is the world’s rarest dolphin, and it can only be found in New Zealand. This endangered species has a rounded dorsal fin that resembles Mickey Mouse’s ears! Akaroa is home to one of the largest pods of Hector’s dolphins; on your next trip, take the family-owned and operated dolphin harbour nature cruise.

The flightless parrot – the kakapo

The kakapo is a flightless nocturnal parrot with an owl-like face and a waddling gait. Flightlessness hasn’t stopped this resilient bird, who is an expert climber! Before humans arrived, kakapos were common throughout New Zealand, but they are now critically endangered, with only 197 remaining. Visit kakapo Recovery to learn more about kakapo conservation efforts today.

Auckland’s ancient island sanctuary – Motutapu Island:

Motutapu, which means “holy island” in Mori, is an island off the coast of Auckland that serves as a breeding ground for endangered native birds such as kiwi and takah. It is home to a variety of native flora as well as endemic, protected species. The site is a must-see for nature lovers who want to get involved in conservation efforts.

New Zealand’s oldest national park – Tongariro National Park

Tongariro National Park was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its outstanding biodiversity as well as its cultural significance to the Mori. The southern limits of the Taup Volcanic Zone, a horseshoe-shaped series of volcanoes that forms the Pacific Ocean’s ‘Ring of Fire,’ are marked by three volcanoes: Ruapehu, Nguruhoe, and Tongariro. Tongariro National Park rangers collaborate closely with local indigenous communities to ensure the region’s environmental and cultural values are preserved.

