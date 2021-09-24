The 14th Annual Tour de Mississauga event is returning on Sunday, September 26 with self-guided bike routes throughout the city. This family-friendly, non-competitive cycling event encourages residents of all ages and cycling abilities to hop on their bikes and experience Mississauga’s cycling network.

This year, the City will set up self-guided routes, ranging from five to 70 kilometres, from several Mississauga locations. Participants can experience different Mississauga neighbourhoods while enjoying bike routes at their own pace with plenty of personal space and choosing a route that suits them best in terms of location and distance. The event is perfect for families with young children, those who are new to riding a bike as well as more advanced riders.

Participants can use the online maps, wayfinding signage and markings to guide them along the route. Event staff will also be present at the starting location of each route.

The Tour de Mississauga provides an opportunity to get outside, get active, show community pride and safely enjoy biking in the city while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines.

The routes do not include any road closures and will take place on the City’s cycling network. This includes on-road bike lanes, shared pathways and multi-use trails.

Registration is required to participate and includes a $10 entry fee for those 17 years old and up. During registration, participants will select their starting location and route distance of choice.

Participants have until Saturday, September 25 at noon to register online.

All registrants, including those under the age of 17, will receive a Tour de Mississauga t-shirt. Participants are asked to pick up their t-shirt at the starting location that they registered for.

Tour de Mississauga Route Start and End Location Route Options (Distance) Applewood Garnetwood Park 5 km, 10 km East Credit/West Meadowvale Tobias Mason Park 36 km, 70 km Malton Malton Community Centre 5 km, 10 km Clarkson Clarkson Community Centre 5 km, 10 km, 25 km

For the safety of all road and trail users, cyclists are reminded to follow the rules of the road, be courteous to other trail users and obey all shared trail etiquette. Helmets must be worn by cyclists under the age 18; however, everyone is encouraged to wear a helmet when riding their bike.

Residents are advised to follow COVID-19 guidelines by staying at least two metres (six feet) from those not in their household and wearing a mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained.