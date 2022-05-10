Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asked Power Department officials to explore the possibility of installing prepaid meters for domestic connections.

Sawant, on Tuesday, conducted a meeting attended by top bureaucrats related to digitisation of government services in the state.

“Held discussions on Digitization of more Govt services. Took stock of the issue of delay in raising the electricity bills as the meter readers are requisitioned for election and disaster relief work. Advised to explore the possibility of installation of prepaid meters,” he said in a tweet.

The exploration of installing pre-paid digital meters comes at a time when the Power Department has come under criticism for constant power cuts, delay in the issue of electricity bills, as well as inflated power bills for domestic consumers.

