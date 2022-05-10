INDIA

Explore prepaid digital meters for power connections: Goa CM

NewsWire
0
0

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday asked Power Department officials to explore the possibility of installing prepaid meters for domestic connections.

Sawant, on Tuesday, conducted a meeting attended by top bureaucrats related to digitisation of government services in the state.

“Held discussions on Digitization of more Govt services. Took stock of the issue of delay in raising the electricity bills as the meter readers are requisitioned for election and disaster relief work. Advised to explore the possibility of installation of prepaid meters,” he said in a tweet.

The exploration of installing pre-paid digital meters comes at a time when the Power Department has come under criticism for constant power cuts, delay in the issue of electricity bills, as well as inflated power bills for domestic consumers.

20220510-170122

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Call for investing heavily in building cleaner, greener India

    NGT tells MPCB to pass order against Pune auto company for...

    Weight-linked kidney ailments increased since Covid outbreak

    Don’t allow imported GM soybean meal for poultry: Soybean Association