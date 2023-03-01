BUSINESS/ECONOMYHEALTHINDIA

Exploring collaborations, Bill Gates meets Principal Scientific Advisor

With a view to understand the priority areas and explore further collaborations, billionaire-philanthropist Bill Gates, co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, visited the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA) to the Government of India, Ajay K. Sood, here on Monday.

During Gates’ visit, Sood gave an overview of the PSA office’s wide-ranging engagements, including the national missions on One Health, Quantum Technologies, Livelihood, Green Hydrogen, One Nation One Subscription etc.

The discussion focused majorly on the priority engagements of One Health Mission and Waste to Wealth Mission with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Gates appreciated the focus on science and technology initiatives, as he expressed interest in supporting the government’s efforts for the upcoming One Health Mission and the power of environmental surveillance for disease control.

He stressed the need for innovations to address animal health, disease modelling and novel diagnostics technologies. gates also emphasised the opportunity for India to support both domestic and global challenges in these areas.

Gates was accompanied by Trevor Mundel, President of Global Health; Hari Menon, Country Director-India; and Harish Iyer, Deputy Director, Digital and Health Innovation.

They also met Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the PSA, among other senior officials.

