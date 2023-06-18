New Delhi, June 18 (IANSlife) Father’s Day is a moment to express gratitude for the fathers in our lives and acknowledge the impact they have had on shaping who we are. It is also an occasion to contemplate the role of parenthood and how our parenting styles influence our children and ourselves. In essence, being a parent has equipped these dadprenuers with the skills necessary for effective leadership. Their reflections provide an opportunity for all parents to evaluate how they are setting the stage for their children’s success.

Saurabh Arora, Founder and CEO of University Living, shares his thoughts on the modern approach to fatherhood, stating, “As a father, I’ve always believed that imparting the right moral principles and education is crucial. An entrepreneur’s approach to fatherhood should prioritise balance, presence, and nurturing the next generation of leaders. Just as we strive for success in our businesses, we must also prioritise our role as fathers. It’s not just about providing financially; it’s about being actively involved, emotionally available, and setting a positive example. As entrepreneurs, we have the remarkable ability to influence and shape the future through our businesses and within our own families. Let’s embrace the challenges, celebrate the joys, and be the role models our children need.”

Rohit Sethi, Director of ESS Global, draws parallels between entrepreneurship and fatherhood, noting that both require risk-taking, vulnerability, learning, and patience. Finding a balance between running a business and raising children can be challenging. However, Sethi emphasises that being a good father holds more significance in the grand scheme of things than being a successful businessperson. He encourages fathers to adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, becoming the CEOs of their families who balance love, leadership, and innovation. This entails adaptability in a rapidly changing world, taking risks, and instilling an entrepreneurial spirit in our children.

Anil Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder of InCruiter, highlights the importance of breaking down traditional gender roles in the modern approach to fatherhood. He advocates for active participation in all aspects of children’s lives, from cooking meals to attending parent-teacher meetings. By modelling gender equality, fathers pave the way for their children to embrace inclusivity and respect. Agarwal emphasizes the need to celebrate the modern approach to fatherhood, where ambition, compassion, and presence converge. As entrepreneurs, he believes they have the privilege and responsibility to shape not only their businesses but also the lives of their children. Together, they can redefine success and leave a legacy of love, inspiration, and resilience for future generations.

From responsibility and understanding to nurturing and leading by example, these entrepreneurs demonstrate that the journey of fatherhood not only impacts their families but also influences their approach to leadership in the business world. On this Father’s Day, let us celebrate the influential role of fathers and draw inspiration from these dadprenuers who embody the true essence of modern fatherhood.

