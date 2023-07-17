New Delhi, July 17 (IANSlife) The symbiotic relationship between popular culture and art has long served as a wellspring of inspiration and influence for artists worldwide. By seamlessly weaving together famous iconic symbols, renowned celebrities, and mass media references, artists are able to captivate a broader audience while offering insightful commentary on contemporary issues.

This profound connection not only provides a shared language and visual vocabulary, but also fosters a deeper understanding of the artwork. In celebration of the enduring influence of popular culture on art, the upcoming ‘Masterpieces & Editions’ auction showcases a curated selection of works by international artists. These remarkable pieces reflect the multifaceted ways in which popular culture has inspired and shaped artistic expression across different mediums.

THE SPRING AT EVIAN (Perrier) by Salvador Dali´

Salvador Dalí, renowned for his thought-provoking and surreal art, was also a pioneer in understanding the impact of mass media after the war. He embraced the changing role of artists and ventured into commercial endeavors, crafting captivating advertisements, posters, and visual designs. Collaborating with various brands, Dalí’s innovative thinking and artistic talent produced visually stunning works infused with unconventional symbolism and intricate details. One such creation is ‘The Spring At Evian’ (Perrier), a 1968 model for a Perrier water advertisement. Executed with ink and collage on gilt paper, the composition features strategically placed, vividly colored figurative cutouts that capture attention. The use of vibrant hues like purple, blue, red, and black further heightens the surreal ambiance of the piece.

LINCOLN CENTER TICKET (Ed : 500) by Andy Warhol

Andy Warhol, an iconic figure of the Retro Era, lives on through his unique, quirky art. He revolutionised the art world by exploring consumerism, mass production, and celebrity culture, pushing the boundaries of traditional art. The ‘Masterpieces & Editions’ Auction will feature four of Warhol’s works, including a poster he made for the Fifth New York Film Festival in 1967. This vibrant piece showcases colourful floral designs and black text, created through a screen printing process.

JACQUELINE KENNEDY III (JACKIE III) 15 (Ed :19/200) by Andy Warhol

The captivating artworks of Andy Warhol, commonly referred to as his Death and Disaster pieces, garnered immense recognition. Among them, this particular piece draws its essence from the mournful occasion of Jackie Kennedy’s presence at her husband’s presidential funeral. Warhol found inspiration for these screenprints in press photographs he collected during the aftermath of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. With a deliberate focus on capturing Jacqueline Kennedy in iconic moments shortly before and after the loss of her beloved husband, Warhol skillfully crafted this remarkable artwork.

SKULL SPIN PAINTING by Damien Hirst

Damien Hirst’s artistic practice has been defined by his spin paintings, which originated from a significant childhood inspiration. At the tender age of nine, Hirst was captivated by a 1975 episode of the British show Blue Peter, where John Noakes demonstrated spin painting using a motorized cardboard machine. This mesmerizing childhood memory stayed with him, and in the early 1990s, Hirst earnestly began incorporating this technique into his artistic repertoire. In 1993, Hirst introduced the spin painting series at a London street fair, donning a clown costume and inviting the public to participate in his spin art stall. The following year, he furthered his exploration by installing a spin machine in his studio. The artwork presented here, created in 2009 using acrylic on paper, is part of a series of spin paintings where Hirst once again collaborated with the public.

THE NEWS (Ed : AP 6/20) by KAWS

Renowned as KAWS in the Western contemporary art realm, Brian Donnelly is an esteemed artist and designer celebrated for his exclusive limited-edition toys, paintings, sculptures, and prints that span various mediums. The showcased piece, titled ‘News,’ is a screenprint on wove paper created in 2017. In line with his other notable series like Tension, these artworks are distinguished by their captivating circular composition. The News series offers an intimate glimpse into KAWS’ iconic cartoon characters, which are somewhat concealed by a vibrant fusion of overlapping shapes and intense, acidic hues. Observers are invited to peer into a magnified fragment of a broader image, revealing KAWS’ deep fascination and exploration of abstraction.

(Sneha Gautam, Senior Vice President, Client Relations, AstaGuru Auction House)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

2023071740709