INDIA

Explosion at boys hostel in Patna, no injuries

NewsWire
0
0

Chaos erupted after an explosion was reported at a boys hostel in Patna’s densely populated Sabji Bagh locality, officials said, adding there were no injuries.

The incident took place on Sunday at the hostel which is located just a few metres from the Pirbahore police station.

The place was crowded at the time and thinking that the explosion was caused due to a bomb, locals immediately informed the station.

A team headed by SHO Amit Kumar immediately reached the spot and investigated the matter.

“During preliminary investigation, it appeared that someone threw a high intensity cracker inside the hostel which exploded with loud noise. We have searched the entire hostel did not find any materials or devices used to make a bomb,” the SHO said.

“We have collected the samples of explosives and sent them to the lab for testing. The actual report will give an idea about the nature of the explosive.”

Sabji Bagh is densely populated with people of a minority community.

The incident comes in the wake of the recent Ram Navami clashes in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

20230410-120802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BharatPe losses swell in FY22 after change in fair value of...

    2 terrorists killed in chance encounter at J&K’s Anantnag

    Patna Rly station master commits suicide after killing wife

    Yogi’s letter to reach 3 cr homes on I-Day