Chaos erupted after an explosion was reported at a boys hostel in Patna’s densely populated Sabji Bagh locality, officials said, adding there were no injuries.

The incident took place on Sunday at the hostel which is located just a few metres from the Pirbahore police station.

The place was crowded at the time and thinking that the explosion was caused due to a bomb, locals immediately informed the station.

A team headed by SHO Amit Kumar immediately reached the spot and investigated the matter.

“During preliminary investigation, it appeared that someone threw a high intensity cracker inside the hostel which exploded with loud noise. We have searched the entire hostel did not find any materials or devices used to make a bomb,” the SHO said.

“We have collected the samples of explosives and sent them to the lab for testing. The actual report will give an idea about the nature of the explosive.”

Sabji Bagh is densely populated with people of a minority community.

The incident comes in the wake of the recent Ram Navami clashes in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif.

20230410-120802