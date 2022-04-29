SOUTH ASIA

Explosion at Kabul mosque kills at least 10 people

A powerful blast targeted a mosque in Kabul on Friday, killing at least 10 people and wounding several others, security officials confirmed, media reports said.

The blast took place in the Darul-Aman area of Kabul and follows a spate of similar attacks around the country in the recent past, Tolo News reported.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior, Abdul Nafay Takor, said that at least 10 people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in the blast. The casualties were reportedly worshipers.

Earlier, the spokesperson for the Security department, Khalid Zadran, had said that at least five people were killed and more than 20 others were wounded in the blast.

Witnesses said the number of casualties could be higher. No one has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Thursday’s twin blasts at Mazar-e-Sharif has risen to 11.

Mohammad Asif Waziri, spokesman for the Balkh Police Command, said that both blasts were caused by explosives placed in mini buses.

“We will arrest the perpetrators of this case as soon as possible and bring them to justice,” Waziri said.

