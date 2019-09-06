Explosion in German town injures 14

Berlin, Sep 8 (IANS) At least 14 people were injured in an explosion at a festive occasion in the German town of Alchen on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The blast occurred in a traditional bake festival where around 100 people were at the scene. Some rain water possibly ran into a frying pan and triggered the huge explosion, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local police, fire brigade and rescue workers rushed to the scene and doused the fire. Police said a total of 14 people were injured and six are in a critical condition.

Some were transferred via helicopters to nearby clinics. Police is investigating the cause of the explosion.

