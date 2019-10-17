Explosion near BJP MLA’s residence in Farrukhabad

Farrukhabad, Oct 23 (IANS) An explosion on Wednesday near the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh created panic among locals.

Circle officer (CO City) Manni Lal said “The residence of BJP MLA Major Sunil Dutt Dwivedi is situated in the Senapati area. The blast occurred inside a red bag at a garbage dump about two hundred steps away from his house.”

“However, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The explosion was so intense that the windows of the surrounding houses were shaken. The forensic team is engaged in investigating the case,” he said.

In the preliminary investigation, the police suspect the explosion was a cracker blast.

The police said that when the incident happened, Dutt and his family members were in Lucknow.

Dwivedi’s cousin Sudhanshu Dutt Dwivedi said that the blast was so powerful that the sound was heard in the nearby areas also. He demanded that the forensic team solve the case soon.

