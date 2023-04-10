An explosion ripped through a police vehicle parked in the Kandahari market at Sahara-e-Allama Iqbal in Quetta, killing four, including a cop, and injuring eight people as many nearby vehicles caught fire, media reports said.

According to preliminary reports, eight people have been injured and shifted to the Civil Hospital, Samaa TV reported.

The market was crowded as Eid shopping has gained momentum across the country, the report said.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area while rescue ambulances have also reached the spot.

The injured including women and children.

