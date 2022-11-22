WORLD

Explosions rock area of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

NewsWire
0
1

Powerful explosions shook the area of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said, amid escalating conflicts between Ukraine and Russia.

More than a dozen blasts were heard on Sunday close to the Zaporizhzhia NPP and at the site of the plant, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement by the IAEA.

The IAEA, which cited the plant’s management, said that some buildings, systems and equipment were damaged at the Zaporizhzhia NPP site, but none so far are critical for nuclear safety and security.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi urged Russia and Ukraine to implement a nuclear safety and security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP as soon as possible.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe, has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

In recent months, the plant has been attacked by shelling, with Russia and Ukraine accusing each other of the attacks.

20221122-070056

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UN chief says China-US cooperation vital

    Cyprus, Israel kick off joint military exercise

    Yemeni forces conduct partial withdrawal from Hodeidah

    5 dead after shooting in North Carolina