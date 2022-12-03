INDIALIFESTYLE

Explosives, ammunition, foreign currencies seized in Mizoram; 6 held

The Assam Rifles on Saturday in two separate raids in Mizoram seized a huge quantity of Myanmar-bound explosives, war-like stores, foreign currencies, and detained six persons including four Myanmar nationals, defence sources said.

Assam Rifles officials said that acting on a tip-off, it recovered a huge cache of explosives and war-like stores near Block Tuipang in the bordering Saiha district.

The seizure was done when the explosives, weapon and war-like stores were ferrying on three Chinese Kenbo bikes, which tried to evade the mobile vehicle check-post Tuipang.

Four Myanmar nationals were apprehended in this connection.

The seized explosives, war like stores include gunpowder 22.42 kg, 60 rounds of .22 ammunition, three boxes of .177 pellets, one .22 rifle and various other tactical stores including tactical vests, tactical gloves, combat uniform and boots.

In a separate raid at Zawngling in Block Tuipang of the same Siaha district, Assam Rifles intercepted a vehicle and recovered a huge amount of Myanmar and Indian currencies. Two persons have been arrested in this connection.

The seized currencies include, Myanmarese 73,43,700 kyat (equivalent to Rs 2,84,568), and INR (Rs) 2,33,910.

20221203-211604

