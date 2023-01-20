BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Export promotion capital goods scheme norms relaxed for Covid-affected sectors

NewsWire
0
0

The government has announced a one-time relaxation from maintaining average export obligations and an option to extend the export obligation period for certain sectors under the Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG) scheme.

The sectors that are eligible for this relief are the hotel, healthcare and educational sectors.

For 2020-21 and 2021-22, these sectors will not be required to maintain average export obligation for EPCG authorisations issued to them.

These sectors will also have the option to extend the export obligation period for a longer duration, without having to pay any additional fees.

For EPCG authorisations issued for the hotel, healthcare and educational sectors, the export obligation period would be extended from the date of expiry for the duration equivalent to the number of days the export obligation period falls within February 1, 2020 and March 31, 2022.

This extension will be granted without payment of composition fees.

However, for EPCG authorisations issued for sectors other than hotel, healthcare and educational, the export obligation period may be extended for the number of days the existing export obligation period falls within February 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021.

This extension will be granted without payment of composition fees, but with a 5 per cent additional export obligation in value terms on the balance export obligation as on March 31, 2022.

20230120-223006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Equity market ends in green; auto, metal stocks surge

    Centrum Broking gives ‘buy’ call for Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Granules India

    ONGC to play larger role in country’s pursuit of energy security

    US Fed projects 3 rate hikes in 2022