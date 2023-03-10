While the sales of total passenger vehicles were up, its exports recorded a decline in the month of February this year.

As per the latest data released by the society of Indian automobile manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday, total passenger vehicles exports were 46,486 in February this year as against 51,213 during the same month last year.

Similarly, total three-wheeler exports were 19,640 in February this year against 35,997 during the same month last year.

The total two-wheeler exports were at 2,35,087 in February this year against 3,75,689 in February, 2022.

As per the SIAM data, the total production of passenger vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycles in the month of February 2023 was 17,54,922 units.

It showed that passenger vehicles sales were 2,91,928 units in February 2023 as against 2,62,984 in February 2022, registering a considerable growth.

The passenger vehicle exports were 5,93,074 units in April 2022 – February 2023 as against 5,15,991 in April February 2021-22, while total three-wheeler exports were 3,46,215 in April-February 2022-23 as against 4,61,195 in April-February 2021-22.

As per the data, passenger vehicle sales were 34,61,716 units in April 2022 – February 2023, three-wheeler sales were 4,34,408 units in April 2022 – February 2023 and two-wheeler sales were 1,45,71,534 units in April 2022 – February 2023.

SIAM has said that BMW, Mercedes and Volvo Auto data is not available, while Tata Motors’ data is only available for April-December.

