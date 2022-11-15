BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Exports shrink by 16.6% to $29.78 bn in Oct

NewsWire
0
0

India’s exports shrank by 16.65 per cent to $29.78 billion in October 2022 against the corresponding period of last year.

According to Commerce Ministry data, imports though rose to $56.69 billion in October 2022 as against $53.64 billion in October 2021.

In the April-October 2022 period, exports grew 12.55 per cent to $263.35 billion.

Imports during the same period rose 33.12 per cent to $436.81 billion, the data showed.

Rising global inflation, Russia-Ukraine war, growing China-Taiwan crisis and supply chain disruptions have impacted economic growth worldwide, thus leading to shrinking demands.

20221115-153604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indices ends flat erasing early gains tracking mixed global cues

    Party time for Kohinoor Foods’ investors as stocks up 130% in...

    Electric train in U.P begins from Gorakhpur to Nautanwa

    iPhone maker Foxconn, Saudi Arabia enter EV market