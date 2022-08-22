INDIA

Expunge Amit Shah’s name from PIL on cattle smuggling: Calcutta HC

NewsWire
0
0

A division bench of Calcutta High Court on Monday directed the petitioner in a PIL on cattle smuggling in West Bengal to expunge the name of Union Home Affairs Amit Shah from it.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj observed that since the litigant in the concerned PIL do not have any personal allegation against the Home Minister in this matter, his name should be expunged from the PIL.

The bench also directed the petitioner to file a fresh petition in the matter within the next three days.

The litigant in the matter, advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar, known for his close links to the Trinamool Congress, filed the PIL claiming that how could cross-border cattle smuggling continue with Amit Shah at the helm of affairs in the Home Ministry.

The petitioner also argued that as the Home Minister, Shah’s duty is to review the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in controlling cross-border cattle smuggling and hence he cannot deny his responsibilities in the matter.

However, the division bench did not accept the arguments of the petitioner and asked him to file a fresh petition expunging Shah’s name.

20220822-225005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIMPLB asks Muslim women to dispel myths about hijab

    Principal advisor in PMO PK Sinha resigns on personal grounds (2nd...

    Interfaith married couple gets police protection from Delhi HC

    Gold valued at Rs 58 lakh seized at Hyderabad Airport