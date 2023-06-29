New Delhi, June 29 (IANSlife) Eid-Al-Adha, or Bakrid as it is popularly known, is an occasion celebrated with traditional zeal and great fanfare! The celebrations include getting together of family and friends, charity, gifting, and of course feasting. Indulge in exquisite traditions this Bakrid at your favorite restaurant.

MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Indulge in a feast of traditional Eid al-Adha delicacies carefully curated by our talented culinary team. The vibrant flavors and aromatic spices, as you savour a variety of mouth-watering dishes, are inspired by the rich culinary heritage of the festival. From succulent kebabs to aromatic biryanis, and tender meats to flavorful curries, the spread at the food festival showcases the best of Eid al-Adha cuisine. The extensive menu features a diverse range of dishes, catering to both meat lovers and vegetarians alike. Explore an array of succulent grilled meats, tender slow-cooked stews, fragrant rice preparations, and an assortment of vegetarian specialties that will delight your taste buds. Indulge in a symphony of flavors, as each dish is crafted with passion and authenticity.

The warm and inviting atmosphere at MoMo Cafe and the tastefully decorated venue creates an ambiance that reflects the spirit of the festival, setting the stage for a memorable dining experience. Immerse yourself in the festive mood as you enjoy a meal with loved ones, friends, or colleagues.

Venue: MoMo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Time: Lunch – 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Dinner – 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Date: June 26 to July 1

Prices: Lunch – Rs 1,725/- ++ | Dinner – Rs 999/- ++

For further details, contact: +91 9686861135

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bengaluru

Embark on an extraordinary culinary journey this Bakrid at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, where flavors come alive, and cherished traditions are celebrated in the most spectacular way!

Indulge in a delightful feast featuring a medley of flavors that will captivate your taste buds. Delight in the aromatic Subz Shikampur, savor the crispy and tender Nadru ke Kebab (Lotus Stem) and relish the legendary Galouti kebabs known for their melt-in-your-mouth texture.

Experience the flaky and delicious Ulte Tawe ke Parathe, along with the succulent Tangdi Kebab. No Bakrid feast is complete without the rich and aromatic Murgh Dum Biryani, Gosht Dum Biryani, and Haleem. Prepared with utmost care and traditional techniques, these dishes showcase the essence of Bakrid celebrations.

Lastly, savor the perfect ending to your feast with the indulgent delight of Khubani ka Meetha, a cherished traditional dessert that will sweep you away into a realm of sweet ecstasy.

Be a part of this special occasion at Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore, where exceptional dishes and heartfelt hospitality await to make your Bakrid truly remarkable.

The a la carte menu is available from June 26 -30, with timings from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. For more information call +91-9591510193

Taj Connemara

At Taj Connemara, the flavours of Bakrid come alive at its all-day diner, Verandah as the team of chefs led by Executive Chef Rajsekhar Sastry has curated a special dinner menu comprising a mouth-watering range of kebabs of lamb, chicken and seafood. Guests can savour varieties of Biriyanis, Kakuri Kebabs with Sheermal, Sheer Kurma, Mutton Galouti and Hussai Murgh, together with other traditional dishes and desserts.

Verandah, Taj Connemara | June 28 | Dinner- 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Rs 2500 plus taxes | Please call +91 044-6600 0000 for more details and table reservations

Experience a feast of flavours this Eid at Badmaash

Make your Eid celebrations with friends and family an exciting and delectable culinary affair filled with progressive Indian food, zesty drinks, and immaculate vibes at Badmaash. Located in the heart of Andheri, this restaurant transports you to the wilderness with its tiger-themed interiors and bold elements.

To add to the grandeur of the occasion, the restaurant has curated two exceptional biryanis that will transport you to the heart of India’s rich culinary heritage. Immerse yourself in the flavours of the regal era with the Hyderabadi Kacche Gosht ki biryani, fit for royalty. Prepared with fragrant Basmati rice, succulent pieces of marinated meat, and a secret blend of spices, this biryani is a true celebration of the senses. Embark on a culinary adventure with Awadhi Kathal Khaas Biryani, bursting with aromatic spices, fragrant herbs, and tenderly cooked jackfruit, this biryani promises to take your taste buds on a delightful vegetarian journey. These offerings will be available to relish for the entire week.

Besides these, the restaurant menu also houses succulent dishes like the Kidney Bean and Mushroom Galawat, Almond Flake and Corn Gallets, Champarat Gosht, and Raan-e-Kandhaar to indulge in. End your meal on a sweet note with desserts like the Salted Caramel Kulfi Falooda and Badaam Halwa or if you are looking for an adventure, the menu features Saffron and Bailey Rasmalai, a traditional Indian rich sweet infused with Saffron and Bailey liqueur which is also their signature dish.

Immerse yourself into Badmaash’s enticing and lively ambiance, where the aroma of freshly prepared biryani fills the air, and the sounds of laughter and celebration resonate with the spirit of Eid, truly making it a memorable one!

Day and Timing:June 28 to July 5, Mon- Fri: 5 p.m. – 1.30 a.m.; Sat-Sun: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., 7 p.m. -1.30 a.m.

Address: B 12, Ghanshyam Chamber, Veera Industrial Estate, Andheri Link Rd, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai

For Reservations: +91 74004 91473

Radisson Blu MBD Noida

Experience the grandeur of Eid celebrations like never before at SXVIII Radisson Blu MBD Noida’s extravagant “Dawat-e-Eid”. Immerse yourself in the spirit of this joyous occasion as the hotel transforms into a haven of traditional elegance and warm hospitality.

From the moment you step inside, you will be greeted by a vibrant ambiance, adorned with exquisite decor and intricate detailing, reflecting the essence of Eid festivities. Indulge in a culinary journey curated specially for this occasion, featuring a delectable array of traditional delicacies from across the globe, meticulously crafted by our chef. From aromatic biryanis and succulent kebabs to mouthwatering desserts, every dish is a masterpiece that tantalizes the taste buds.

Join us as we celebrate the spirit of togetherness, spreading happiness and love during this auspicious occasion of Eid buffet. Dawat-e-Eid at Radisson Blu MBD Noida promises an unforgettable experience, where cherished memories are made and shared with loved ones.

Date: June 29, 2023

Price for two: Rs 2,700 plus taxes

Indian Durbar, Conrad Bengaluru

Feast on mouth-water delicacies tastefully curated for Eid-al-Adha at Conrad Bengaluru by Chef Husban Qureshi. From the royal Dumguj ki Nahari to the staple Burra Biryani, Sheer Khurma, and Dum Nalli ka Shorba, indulge in a lavish meal at Indian Durbar – Conrad Bengaluru.

Date: June 29, 2023

Price: Rs 3,000/- onwards

Buffet dinner at Caraway Kitchen: Rs 2,250/- plus taxes

For Bookings: +91 96115 28693 or +91 88844 00194

