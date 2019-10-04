Extend heartiest welcome to Modi and Xi, TN CM tells people

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Wednesday urged the state’s people to extend heartiest welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping who will be holding an informal summit at Mahabalipuram.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami, welcoming the two leaders, said the meeting of Modi and Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram on Oct 11-12 is a proud event for the state, and has brought Tamil Nadu to the notice of the world.

Palaniswami cited that the cultural and trading connections that Mahabalipuram -then a port town and part of Pallava Kingdom (2nd-8th century AD) – had with China.

The Chief Minister also said even the Chola Kingdom (3rd-8th century AD) had strong trade links with China, as per history.

In 1956, then Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai had visited Kulpanthandalam village about 10 kms from Mahabalipuram, he said.

–IANS

