Extending the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) to Karnataka would give boost to development of the state’s coastal region, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

Speaking to mediapersons in Delhi, Bommai said that all necessary clearances have been obtained in this regard.

Bommai observed that extending the CRZ exemption limit in Goa and Kerala has helped the growth of the hotel and tourism industry in a big way in the coastal regions of those states, adding that serious efforts were made for a similar extension in Karnataka too.

“Now permission has been obtained from the regional office in Chennai. With this, the 330 km long coast line in Karnataka would see spurt in economic activity, fishing, tourism and hotel business,” Bommai said.

The Bommai government is set to complete one year on July 28, which also marks the third anniversary of the BJP government in Karnataka.

To mark the occasion, ‘Janotsava’, a convention to showcase the achievements of the BJP government, would be organised at Doddaballapur which would be inaugurated by BJP President J.P. Nadda, Bommai said.

