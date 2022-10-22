INDIA

Extortion case: Jacqueline’s interim protection extended till Nov 10

A Delhi court has extended interim protection granted to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

As her bail was ending today, she appeared before the Patiala House court for the hearing. The court extended interim protection granted to Fernandez till November 10.

On November 10, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea. The scrutiny of the documents will also be done on the date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Fernandez has been named as an accused.

Fernandez and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

In February, the ED had filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on, in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Irani. Chandrashekhar had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities. A few had refused to take the gifts from him.

