INDIA

Extortionists demand Rs 2 cr from doctor in Bihar’s Motihari

Unidentified men demanded extortion of Rs 2 crore from a prominent doctor of Bihar’s Motihari town, an official said on Tuesday.

The extortionists wrote a letter and then did the xerox copy, put it into an envelope and placed it on the table of a doctor named Sanjay Kumar. The victim is running Kavi Diagnostic Centre in Chatauni locality of the city.

The cases of extortion have increased in Bihar in the last few days. Keeping in view of sensitivity, district SP Kantesh Kumar Mishra constituted a team headed by Sadar DSP Ranjan Kumar to investigate the incident.

Dr Sanjay Kumar said in the statement: “I found an envelope on the table of my cabin. It was kept under a towel used as a laptop cover. After completing the work for the day on Monday, when I shut the laptop and picked the towel to cover it, I found an envelope. When I opened the envelope, a letter was inside.”

As per the content of the letter, the extortionists have demanded Rs 2 crore from Dr Sanjay Kumar. The extortionists also threatened of dire consequences if he reveals the letter to the police.

“We are investigating the incident and scanning CCTV cameras in and outside of the diagnostic centre to identify the accused,” said Ranjan Kumar, DSP of Motihari Sadar range.

