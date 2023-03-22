INDIA

Extra barricades removed from outside British High Commission, security intact: Delhi Police

Delhi Police on Wednesday said that they have removed extra barricades installed outside the British High Commission, however security remains intact.

According to a senior police official, the security is the same as earlier, but the barricades placed on the pathway towards the Commission that created hurdles for commutation have been removed.

On Sunday, the British Deputy High Commissioner was summoned by the Centre, demanding an explanation over the complete absence of security after pro-Khalistan activists pulled down the Tricolour at the Indian High Commission in London.

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable”.

