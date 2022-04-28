INDIA

Extra safety measures in place for Srirangam temple car festival in TN

NewsWire
0
4

The Tiruchi district administration officials, police and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department officials are taking extra security measures for the Srirangam temple car festival, to be held on Friday.

This is following the tragedy that took place during the temple car festival at Kalamedu in Tanjavur district on Wednesday leading to the electrocution of 11 people, including three children.

Tiruchi district collector S. Sivarasu, district police officials and HR&CE officials conducted an inspection in the route through which the famed Srirangam temple chariot will pass.

The inspection, was carried out to find out whether any trees or overhead electric wires are in the route of the temple car. The trees that were obstructing the temple car will be destroyed.

Speaking to media persons, S. Sivarasu said, “The inspection is carried out to prevent any untoward incidents in the route of the Temple chariot like that what had happened in Tanjavaur that electrocuted 11 people.

The district collector, Tiruchi, while speaking to IANS said, “I have discussed the issue with the Tiruchi police commissioner G. Karthikeyan and also directed the Tangedco and HR&CE officials to conduct a detailed inspection of the route to prevent any issue like that happened in Tiruchi.”

The Tiruchi district police will be deploying 1,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incident.

20220428-154404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bring back atmosphere of trust in GST Council, Amit Mitra to...

    Loans sharks, including SHGs, making people’s lives miserable in rural TN

    K’taka records zero Covid deaths after 21 months

    Despite curbs on grazing, people of Ladakh will continue to cooperate:...