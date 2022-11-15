INDIA

Extra security at Tiruchi camp for Rajiv assassination convicts

Tamil Nadu Police have provided extra security to the Tiruchi rehabilitation camp where the four Sri Lankan convicts of Rajiv Gandhi assassination are lodged after their release from prison, pending deportation.

The special camp has already 130 foreign nationals lodged in it of which a majority are Sri Lankans involved in various criminal activities. Police have deployed more than 50 personnel drawn from various districts in the central and north zones for providing heavy security to the camp after the four Sri Lankans, Shanthan, Murugan alias Sri Haran, Robert Payas, and Jayakumar were lodged since Saturday night after their release from prison following tje Supreme Court order.

The extra police force that has been deployed for security in the camp includes Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) who are heading the teams that are manning the security 24 hours.

Vantage points in the camp are manned by the Tamil Nadu Special Police force with several surveillance cameras already installed in various spots in the camp.

The camp is under the administrative and operative control of the Tiruchi District Collector. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted raids in the camp sometime back after the agency got information that some inmates were linked with international drug cartels.

