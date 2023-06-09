ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Extraction 2’ delves into Tyler Rake’s backstory, says Chris Hemsworth

Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming release ‘Extraction 2’, has shared that the film will go back in time to the past of his character and will present the events that have made him the guy that he is in the present.

The film, which is set to release on OTT on June 16, promises to take audiences on another thrilling adventure filled with high-octane action and suspense.

As he steps back into the shoes of his character Tyler Rake, Chris Hemsworth shared: “It’s tricky to carry on with a character and not explain his past. So much of the first film was about Rake and the young boy he was rescuing. We touched a little bit on his backstory, and this new film gave us an opportunity to really dig into that and find out why he is the way he is. With ‘Extraction 2’, we take that depth and plunge headfirst into uncharted territories, unearthing the hidden layers and delving deeper into the heart of the story.”

