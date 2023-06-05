ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave confirms plans for third movie

Stuntman-turned-director Sam Hargrave shared plans for a third story as long as people enjoy the second film featuring Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake.

“We’re kind of waiting to see how the second movie is received. Fingers crossed, if people enjoy the second one, there already is – and this is without spoiling anything – but there is a story in development for a third movie in the works. What it is exactly, I can’t say right now, but I believe there is another adventure in the wind for Tyler Rake,” Sam told BroBible, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Hemsworth confirmed last year that he would be taking a break from acting after discovering he has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and Hargrave is happy to put production on hold until the ‘Thor’ star feels ready to return.

The filmmaker said: “He is taking a step back to spend more time with his family because he is a family man and that’s very important to him, and enjoy the life that he’s earned.

“But the desire to take this character as far as it can go, and the fact that he has a franchise outside of the Marvel universe I think are two things that are very enticing to Chris.”

Sam continued: “Because to be heading a franchise that has the emotional core and depth that Tyler Rake does, and still have the globe-trotting, action grittiness to it – I think those two are pretty cool characteristics and I think her recognises that. So when we spoke, yes, he said he would be interested in perhaps reprising the role.”

