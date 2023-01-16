INDIALIFESTYLE

Extramarital dating app Gleeden achieves 2mn users in India; 10mn worldwide

NewsWire
0
0

The France-based extramarital dating app Gleeden on Monday announced it has achieved 10 million users worldwide, out of which 2 million users alone come from India, which grew by 11 per cent from September 2022.

The company said the majority of new subscribers (66 per cent) come from Tier 1 cities, with the remainder (44 per cent) coming from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“India is a country that whilst worshipping marriages and monogamy, keeps growing as far as subscribers on the app. 2022 alone brought us + 18 per cent new users, which went from 1.7 million in December 2021 to the current 2+ million,” Sybil Shiddell, Country Manager India for Gleeden, said in a statement.

Being specifically designed for married people, the rise in Indian users on Gleeden reflects how the traditional concepts of monogamy are gradually changing in the country — a lot of which may also be consensual, according to the company.

The company said that most of the Indian users on Gleeden come from a high socio-economic environment.

Both men and women are professionals like engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, executives, and physicians and also include a high number of housewives.

As for age, men are mostly 30+ while women are 26+.

The company also mentioned that the app is designed to be extra safe for women and thus in 2023 stands at 40 per cent female users as compared to 60 per cent male users.

20230116-170804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana launches 3rd serological survey

    Rana couple’s bail plea to be heard on Friday

    Duleep Trophy: Venkatesh Iyer ‘fine’ after being hit on the neck...

    An auspicious moment in friendship with India: UK PM