HEALTHINDIASCI-TECH

Extreme heat waves may break human survivability limit in India: World Bank report

NewsWire
0
0

Extreme heat waves are increasing with alarming frequency across India in the past few decades and soon the country may become one of the first places in the world to experience heat waves that break the human survivability limit, a World Bank report said.

The reportm titled “Climate Investment Opportunities in India’s Cooling Sector”, said that severe heat waves are responsible for thousands of deaths across the country, where higher temperatures are arriving early and staying for far longer periods.

“In April 2022, India was plunged into the grip of a punishing early spring heat wave that brought the country to a standstill, with temperatures in the capital, New Delhi, topping 46 degrees Celsius. The month of March, which witnessed extraordinary spikes in temperatures, was the hottest ever recorded,” it said.

The World Bank report further cautioned that rising heat across India can hit economic productivity, observing that 75 per cent of India’s workforce or 380 million people depend on heat-exposed labour, at times working in potentially life-threatening temperatures.

“By 2030, India may account for 34 million of the projected 80 million global job losses from heat stress associated productivity decline,” the report said.

The World Bank further said that lost labour from rising heat and humidity could put up to 4.5 per cent of India’s GDP at risk by the end of this decade.

20221207-191403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UK records another 34,574 coronavirus cases

    Singapore reports 2,900 new Covid-19 cases

    No curbs on planned on cinema theatres, says Telangana

    Azam Khan critical but stable