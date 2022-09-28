WORLD

‘Extremely dangerous’ eyewall of Hurricane Ian moving onshore: US forecaster

NewsWire
0
0

Hurricane Ian’s “extremely dangerous” eyewall is moving onshore, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has said.

The Category 4 hurricane, forecast to make landfall on the west coast of Florida hours later, will “cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida Peninsula soon”, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the latest public advisory issued by the NHC on Wednesday noon.

Catastrophic storm surge inundation of 12 to 18 feet (approximately 3.66 to 5.49 meters) above the ground level is expected somewhere between Englewood to Bonita Beach, including Charlotte Harbor, the advisory said. Catastrophic wind damage is also beginning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning that Hurricane Ian is expected to be a “historic” storm with “a profound impact” on the state.

US President Joe Biden said from the White House later that the federal government is “on alert and in action” as the storm is closing in on Florida.

“This storm is incredibly dangerous, to state the obvious. It’s life-threatening,” Biden warned.

“You should obey all warnings and directions from emergency officials,” he continued. “Don’t take anything for granted. Use their judgment, not yours. Evacuate when ordered. Be prepared.”

Tampa International Airport tweeted on Wednesday morning that it remained closed to the public due to Ian and that there would be no departing flights through Thursday.

More than 2,000 flights into, within, or out of the United States were canceled on Wednesday, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware.

20220929-012002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Relief for TLP may promote similar demands from other banned outfits...

    Shinzo Abe shows no life signs after being shot (3rd Ld)

    2 drug-trafficking gangs in Italy’s Sicily busted

    US Defence Secretary visiting India to deepen strategic ties