WORLD

‘Extremely dangerous’ tornado kills 2 in US state

NewsWire
0
0

At least two people were killed and several others injured after a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” tore through Cole, a town in the US state of Oklahoma, authorities said.

The McClain County Sheriff’s Office late Wednesday night confirmed at least two deaths in Cole, located 30 miles south of Oklahoma City, the state capital, reports Xinhua news agency.

The office said on Facebook that it’s responding to “reported injuries & persons entrapped within their shelters.”

The town has been “hit significantly”, said Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster.

Power lines were down and there were outages in the town on Wednesday night, according to an ABC News report.

Damage also included the destruction of a building used as a wedding venue.

By Thursday, a line of severe storms is forecast to stretch from Austin in the southern state of Texas, to St. Louis in the midwestern state of Missouri, packing damaging winds and large hail, said the report.

20230420-123403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    SCG Chairman open to hosting pink ball Test for future in...

    Uzbekistan cancels mandatory Covid rapid test for arrivals

    Global Covid-19 caseload tops 171mn

    Jalalabad airport prepared for all flights: Officials