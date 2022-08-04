The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of extremely heavy rain across Karnataka especially over the South Interior region for the next three days.

Bengaluru, the capital of the state has also been issued a yellow alert for two more days.

Meanwhile, Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya district of Karnataka which was declared as a Ramsar site underlining its status as wetland of international importance, has come under threat due to flood situation following incessant rains.

Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary near historical Srirangapatna town supports more than 1 per cent of the world’s population of spot-billed pelicans. It is the first and the only water body so far in the state to have Ramsar recognition.

Due to heavy rainfall in Cauvery catchment area, the water levels in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam have risen drastically and a large amount of water released from the dam. Due to this, many regions of Srirangapatna town have been inundated.

The tourists have been denied entry to the world-famous bird Ranganathittu bird sanctuary. Authorities have clamped prohibitory orders in the 1 kilometer radius in the Cauvery River bank area.

Sources said that Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary located close to KRS dam is inundated and slowly coming under water endangering the rare species of birds. Many temples in historical Srirangapatna town have come under water.

The flood water has reached till the doorsteps of the famous Nimishamba temple in Ganjam area. The Cauvery river is overflowing creating an alarming situation. The authorities have warned the people not to go near River banks and to not let the livestock out to graze.

Till Wednesday, Bengaluru had recorded 63.3 mm of rainfall, which is highest in the last five years in the month of August, according to IMD. The Badami town in Bagalkot district which houses UNESCO World Heritage Site is also witnessing heavy rainfall.

Karnataka has been witnessing heavy rains for the last three days. Incessant rains have created havoc in the coastal region. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had visited Bhatkal region in Uttara Kannada to take stock of the havoc created by heavy rainfall.

Bengaluru has been witnessing heavy rainfall throughout this week and is likely to experience heavy rainfall for another two days. The city is witnessing heavier rainfall than usual this month.

