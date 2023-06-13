The most common cause of vision loss in Canada is cataracts, a clouding of the natural lens inside the eyes which causes blurry vision, and affects approximately 2.5 million people in the country, according to the Canadian Journal of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Tong, surgical ophthalmologist at William Osler Health System, shares some helpful tips to protect one’s eyes, slow the progression of cataracts and help manage this life-altering eye condition:

Wear sunglasses

UV rays from the sun can be harmful to your eyes and accelerate the progression of cataracts. Reduce your exposure to harmful UV rays by always wearing sunglasses with UVA/UVB protection when outdoors.

Choose a healthy lifestyle

Developing cataracts is a normal aging process, however, it can be slowed down with some lifestyle habits. Preventative tips include not smoking or vaping, and eating well. Include eye healthy foods in your diet such as nuts and seeds, citrus fruits, bell peppers, and leafy greens.

Manage your other health conditions

Common medical conditions such as diabetes and some medications can also speed up the development of cataracts. See your doctor regularly to help manage your other medical conditions.

Be proactive with your eye health

See your optometrist regularly to check your eyes. During regular visits with an optometrist, they can determine if you have any eye problems that may be causing

vision loss, or problems that you haven’t noticed yet. Also, early onset of cataracts can often be managed with eyeglasses alone.

Consider cataract surgery

There may come a time when eyeglasses are not enough. Consider cataract surgery if your vision stops you from living life normally, or if you hold a driver’s license and your

vision does not meet provincial requirements. Cataract surgery is an evolving field, with many new innovations over the past decade making surgery quicker and safer,

and decreasing the need for eyeglasses post-surgery. Speak with your eye doctor about your options.