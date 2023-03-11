INDIA

Eye on polls: AIMIM conducting survey on condition of Muslims in Raj

The President of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Asaduddin Owaisi, was in Jodhpur, the home turf of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, on Saturday for a survey on the condition of Muslims in the state.

Talking to the media, Owaisi said that a survey is being conducted on the condition of Muslims in Rajasthan. The report will be out sometime this month which shall be made public by March 25-26.

“Muslims have been made porters of secularism. When elections come, they say keep secularism alive, while others keep drowning it. For this reason I am getting the survey done by experts here,” he said.

Owaisi also talked to the media about AIMIM’s strategy for the Assembly elections in Rajasthan scheduled this year.

Owaisi said, “AIMIM will contest the elections in Rajasthan for which I am the visiting major cities of the state. My aim is to help my party’s candidates win.”

On forging alliance with other parties ahead of the polls, Owaisi said, “Only time will tell that.”

On choosing the CM’s home turf for launching his campaign, Owaisi said, “Doing public relations is not a bad thing. I also visited the Prime Minister’s parliamentary constituency and contested elections in Gujarat also.”

