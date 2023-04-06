The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will be appointing coordinators for assembly constituencies falling under the Lok Sabha seats represented by the party in 2019.

The Congress contested on nine Lok Sabha seats, of which it won eight.

Party candidate EVKS Elangovan lost in Theni Lok sabha seat to O.P. Raveendranath, son of former Chief Minister, O. Paneerselvam (OPS).

Sources in the party told IANS that senior leaders of the party who are former MLAs or MPs and even former Union ministers will be appointed as party coordinators in each of the assembly constituencies.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M. K. Stalin had called upon the DMK and its allies to win all the 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and a Lok Sabha seat in Puducherry.

According to a senior leader of the Tamil Nadu Congress, the coordinators appointed by the party will in turn appoint leaders up to the booth level who will supervise each booth committee and its organisational work.

Talking to IANS, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said, “The Congress in Tamil Nadu is having a good organisational machinery and the party has grassroots strength in several constituencies. The party will be making use of all the ground strength it has to clinch all the seats we contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.”

Krishnagiri, Tiruvallur, Arani, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar and Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha seats are represented by Congress party. The party will be appointing coordinators in each assembly constituencies that falls under these Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress party will be appointing coordinators in assembly constituencies that fall under the Theni Lok Sabha seat as the party had contested that seat.

20230406-114804