Actor Ezra Miller’s recent bizarre behaviours were apparently just the tip of the iceberg of their dark spiral. A new report has uncovered disturbing new details of the actor’s delusions and their 2022 arrests that led to their admission to a rehab facility.

According to Vanity Fair, Miller has ‘Messiah’ complex and often refers to themselves alternately as “Jesus and the devil”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The Wyckoff native, who has been accused of grooming, brainwashing and emotionally abusing 12-year-old Takota Iron Eyes, reportedly believes they and the teen are destined to be together and “bring about the apocalypse.”

“Ezra is Jesus, and Tokata’s an apocalyptic Native American spider goddess, and their union is supposed to bring about the apocalypse,” a source recaps Miller’s delusional mind.

“And that’s the ‘real’ reason everyone is so opposed to them being together.”

Iron Eyes’s mother Jumping Eagle has heard about this.

“They say they are some kind of messiah, and they’re going to lead an Indigenous revolution,” she echoes, though the actor themself does not have Native American ancestry.

“He professes that he walks through this world with an Indigenous humility and spiritual awareness,” says one Indigenous insider, who doesn’t believe that Miller’s fixation on native cultures is respectful.

“But, point of fact, he doesn’t at all. Because he doesn’t care.”

Most sources additionally reveal Miller verbally and emotionally abused those around them and describe their downward spiral “as a conflagration of the mental health issues the actor has acknowledged, along with drugs, guns and outlandish claims, that has raged for more than two years.”

At least three people say Miller has also wrapped the superhero they play into their grandiose speechifying.

During Miller’s arrest in a tiki bar called Margarita Village in Hilo, Hawaii in March for shouting profanities, spitting in a patron’s face and grabbing a mic from a woman singing karaoke, the actor claimed to have been accosted by a Nazi and to have evidence.

