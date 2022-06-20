Ezra Miller’s legal troubles and repeated run ins with the law has finally caught up to them. Following the unending string of controversies, it seems as though the DCEU has decided that they are done with the star.

As per reports, the actor is on his way out of the multimillion-dollar superhero franchise after the release of ‘The Flash’.

Ezra Miller appeared as ‘The Flash’ in ‘Justice League’ and then once again in Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’ and he was all set to play the lead in the standalone movie of the character, ‘The Flash’, aka Barry Allen.

The movie has already run into a number of delays in production and since March 2022, Miller has been embroiled in one controversy after another. He was arrested twice for assault and had a restraining order against him as well. Given the notorious nature of the charges levied against them there were anyway speculations about how long Ezra’s future with DCEU would last.

As per a report in Deadline, a source told the portal, “There is no winning in this for Warner Bros. This is an inherited problem for CEO David Zaslav.”

As per the report, Zaslav has three options – pull back on heavy promotions for the 2023 release of ‘The Flash’ or push it direct to digital for streaming on HBO Max or last and final, work towards making the movie a hit and promote it big and then write off the actor from the story and then have another actor step in to play the role in subsequent movies.

Warner Bros. has always been weary of controversial actors. Recently, they removed Johnny Depp from the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise following the actors’ UK libel lawsuit over domestic dispute issues with ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp was replaced by actor Mads Mikkelsen.

But, sources state, “The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the movie is released, and hope for the best to turn out.”

‘The Flash’ is slated to release in cinemas on June 23, 2023 and it will see Ben Affleck reprise his role as ‘The Batman’ and it is believed that it will be his final outing playing Gotham’s hero.

The movie will also reportedly see Michael Keaton return as Batman, 31 years after his appearance in ‘Batman Returns’.