Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, best known for playing ‘Flash’ in the DC movies has been in unending legal trouble since March.

After repeated run ins with the law and two arrests, the latest accusation against the actor is that they have “groomed” a minor from the age of 12.

The girl, who also identifies as non-binary, Tokata Iron Eyes is now 18 and they have denied the claims in a statement posted on social media.

As per a report in Entertainment Weekly, on Tuesday, activist and attorney Chase Iron Eyes and his wife, Sara Jumping Eagle, filed court documents in a Tribal Court where they alleged that Miller has “physically and emotionally abused” and “psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare” of their daughter, Tokata Iron Eyes.”

As per the court documents, Tokata uses she/they pronouns, but her parents claim that Ezra Miller “has decided that Tokata should be called they.”

Tokata’s parents allege that Miller met her at Standing Rock reservation, which is in North Dakota when Tokata was only 12 years old.

In the court documents it was stated, “Miller came to the Standing Rock Reservation in 2016 and established contact with Tokata Iron Eyes under the pretence of assisting the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during the NoDAPL movement.”

The parents further allege that Miller gave their minor child drugs and alcohol and even flew Tokata to places like Hawaii, Vermont, California and New York.

“Ezra Miller took an immediate and apparently innocent liking to Tokata Iron Eyes and began to formulate relations with Tokata; Ezra flew Tokata Iron Eyes and other Standing Rock tribal members to London, United Kingdom (to tour the Harry Potter – Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them studio in which Ezra Miller played a significant character) in December 2017 where Miller attempted to sleep in the same bed as Tokata Iron Eyes who was 14 years old at that time.” The document states that Ezra was ultimately not able to do so because a chaperone prevented it.

The court documents also allege that Miller gave Tokata drugs like LSD and marijuana and alcohol and showed a “pattern of corrupting a minor”. They did so by paying for Tokata’s college tuitions and creating a sense of “indebtedness” in their child. Unfortunately, Tokata dropped out of college in December and then the parents found her in Miller’s home in January without any documents to navigate living on her own.

Tokata was brought home to “detoxify” but she ran away to New York to be with Miller.

While all this sounds gruesome, Tokata has rushed to the defence of Ezra Miller and posted a long Instagram note refuting all claims by her parents.

Here is the post:

Her statement continued, “I am an adult and I deserve to feel authority in my own body,” adding that they are “excited” to speak with a therapist about their “anxiety and probable depression. It is no one’s business, my choices are my own, and as to the nature of police intervention in my “case” it is unnecessary and it is a waste of time and resource. This bout of blatant betrayal and toxicity my parents and others have chosen to punish me with has been desperately embarrassing and traumatically life altering. relationships in my life have been grossly affected, some detrimentally so. This behaviour is unacceptable and needs to be called out.”

Meanwhile, a hearing has been scheduled next month to address the papers filed by Tokata’s parents.

