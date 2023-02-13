ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ezra Miller playing the Scarlet Speedster crashes into multiverse in ‘The Flash’ trailer

NewsWire
0
0

Warner Bros. has released another look at ‘The Flash’, dropping new footage of the DC Comics film, ahead of the Super Bowl, which concluded on Sunday evening, reports ‘Variety’.

After first appearing in a cameo role way back in 2016’s ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Ezra Miller is suited up as the Scarlet Speedster once again — this time for their own solo movie.

The new trailer, according to ‘Variety’, shows Miller’s Barry Allen crashing into the multiverse and running into another version of himself and not one, but two versions of Batman — played by Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

There’s also a return of Michael Shannon’s General Zod from ‘Man of Steel’ and the debut of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. The cast also includes Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Antje Traue and Maribel Verdu, ‘Variety’ adds.

The trailer marks the first major promotional material for the film since a series of controversies surrounding Miller.

‘The Flash’, ‘Variety reports’, has faced a troubled runway over the past year with Miller’s numerous legal troubles. In March 2022, they were arrested twice in Hawaii within one month, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller pleaded no contest to the assault charge and the harassment charge was later dismissed.

In January, ‘Variety’ continues, Miller took a plea deal in a Vermont case, pleading guilty to a charge of unlawful trespassing and having two other criminal counts against them dropped. Miller has also been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar and harassing another in her home in Berlin.

20230213-123802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Alia Bhat called ‘Mini Meryl’ as wishes pour in for her...

    Chris Evans lists dog lover among important criteria of future girlfriend

    Tom Hanks is overcome by ‘self-doubt’ when he watches his films

    Had Covid and it made me lose my hair: Drake