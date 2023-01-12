ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Ezra Miller to plead guilty to trespassing charge in Vermont burglary case

Actor Ezra Miller is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge of unlawful trespassing in a Vermont burglary case, with two other charges against the actor being dropped.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘The Flash’ star is reported to have entered a plea deal, after being accused of stealing several bottles of alcohol from the pantry of a neighbour last May. Miller was charged with burglary last August, reports ‘Variety’.

According to a police report, authorities discovered that bottles were missing from the homeowners’ residence. After collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage, police found probably cause to charge Miller with felony burglary.

According to NBC News, a clerk for Vermont Superior Court confirmed that the parties have agreed to drop two charges, one of petit larceny and another of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling. Miller is expected to plead guilty of unlawful trespassing on Friday in Bennington County Superior Criminal Court.

Court documents indicate that prosecutors are recommending that Miller face 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, in addition to a year’s probation and a $500 fine. The maximum sentence would have been 26 years.

The Vermont charges are only one group of a series of controversies and legal issues that Miller has faced in the past year. The actor was twice arrested in Hawaii, first for disorderly conduct and harassment and then for second-degree assault. Miller has also previously been accused of choking a woman in an Icelandic bar.

Last August, Miller apologised for their behaviour and stated that they would be undergoing mental health treatment.

The actor was introduced as Barry Allen a.k.a. The Flash in 2017’s ‘Justice League’. Miller will star in the superhero’s first solo film, set to hit theaters on June 23.

