Formula 1 has announced an ambitious plan to have a ‘net-zero carbon’ footprint by 2030.

Following the successful introduction with new fuel (E10) comprising 10 per cent ethanol, which will reduce carbon emissions overall, F1 is working with all the major fuel manufacturers to develop a 100 per cent sustainable fuel to be introduced with a new engine formula in 2026.

“With development of a 100 per cent sustainable fuel, slashing the use of single-use plastics and reviewing travel and freight logistics – these are just some of the things Formula 1 as a sport is working on as part of its commitment to be ‘net-zero carbon’ by 2030,” Formula One said in a release.

This initiative will cover the Formula 1 cars and on-track activity and the rest of the operations during the race. The plan comes after an intense work with the FIA, sustainability experts, Formula 1 teams, promoters, and partners, resulting in an ambitious, yet achievable delivery plan.

Three years ago, as part of a wider sustainability strategy, F1 set ambitious targets and have since been working with the 10 teams, race promoters, partners, suppliers, broadcasters and the FIA to reduce the sport’s carbon footprint.

