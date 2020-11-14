Canindia News

F1: Lance Stroll summoned by stewards

by CanIndia New Wire Service0

Lance Stroll, who got the pole position for Sundays Turkish Grand Prix, was summoned to the stewards for alleged breach of yellow flag regulations in the qualifying round on Saturday.
According to a report in espn.in, Canadian Stroll was called to the stewards office for “allegedly non-respecting yellow flags at 16:48 at Turn 7”.
Yellow flags are used to warn drivers of an incident on track and drivers are expected to take their foot off the gas and not set fastest times.
Meanwhile, according to a report in formula1.com, Carlos Sainz was handed a three-place grid penalty for after he was found to have held up Sergio Perez during qualifying at Istanbul Park.
The McLaren driver was knocked out in qualifying 2 after posting the 13th quickest time. But after the session was over, the stewards said Sainz had been guilty of impeding Racing Point’s Perez through Turns 2 and 3, and through subsequent corners.
“While extraordinary track conditions clearly impacted the situation, radio communications from the team clearly warned Car 55 that Car 11 was behind him,” the stewards said, after handing him a three place grid penalty.
–IANS
kh/arm

