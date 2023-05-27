India’s Jehan Daruvala raced to his second Monaco podium in as many years after engaging in a hard-fought battle for the lead in the Formula 2 Championship’s Sprint race on Saturday.

The 24-year-old, who races for Dutch team MP Motorsport, crossed the line behind Ayumu Iwasa in a safety car interrupted race.

Daruvala harried the Japanese racer for much of the 30-lap race only to be forced to back off in the closing stages following the second safety car period due to a drop in tyre pressures and issues with the brakes.

Still, his feisty drive was good enough to earn him his third podium of the season and his 18th rostrum result in Formula 2 overall.

“It’s a case of mixed feelings right now, to be honest,” said Daruvala after the race.

“Coming so close to victory that too here in Monaco only to miss out at the very end is slightly frustrating. On the other hand, standing on the podium here is always special. So, I’ll take it. I gave it everything today, kept my nose clean and managed my race really well and I’m glad to have come away with this result,” Daruvala was quoted as saying in a release.

Daruvala’s result on Saturday was his second Monaco podium. The Indian had also chalked up a second-place finish in the Monaco round’s Sprint race last year.

The result comes as a welcome boost for Daruvala ahead of the weekend’s main Feature race on Sunday.

