SPORTSMOTORSPORTSWORLD

F2 racer Jehan Daruvala aiming for top-three championship finish in Yas Marina

NewsWire
0
0

Indian F2 racer, 24-year-old Jehan Daruvala, will be aiming for a second win in a row when the Red Bull-backed driver heads into this weekend’s Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Mumbai racer is just nine points off third in the overall standings and his sights are set firmly on chalking up a second successive win, as he bids to end his season on a high by becoming the first Indian to score a top-three championship finish.

The 24-year-old raced to his fourth Formula 2 win in the Feature race during the last round in Monza, having also scored a third-place finish in the Saturday sprint.

The Italian double podium sets him up for another strong weekend at the Yas Marina circuit, a venue Jehan likes and where he was also victorious last year.

“I can’t wait to go racing again after our triumphant showing at Monza,” said Jehan. “Yas Marina is a track I like, we won here last year and there’s no reason why we can’t go for it again. The championship may have already been decided but the top three is still up for grabs and I’m going to be giving it everything this weekend to end the season on a high.”

Jehan, who has finished on the podium eight times this season, is currently joint fourth in the overall standings with Jack Doohan. He is only nine points off third-placed Logan Sargeant and will become the first Indian to finish third in the Formula 2 championship if he overhauls the American racer this weekend.

The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 round will support this weekend’s season-ending Formula One Grand Prix.

20221118-133205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz takes pole position at US Grand Prix ahead...

    Hamilton courts controversy by supporting ‘Black creatives’ in Met Gala

    Formula1: Heavy crash in second practice won’t hurt our chances, says...

    Verstappen signs new deal with Red Bull until end of 2028