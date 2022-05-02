ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘F3’ makers set to release trailer on May 9

The film ‘F3’, starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, Mehreen, and Sonal Chauhan, is set to be released soon.

To kick off the festivities, the creators have announced the release of the theatrical trailer.

Because ‘F3’ is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster ‘F2,’ there is a lot of excitement surrounding the film.

To raise the stakes even higher, the team will release a theatrical trailer on May 9.

“The FUN BOMB explodes BIG with a Blasting Update! Get ready to tickle your fun bones with a FUN-tastic #F3Trailer Releasing on MAY 9th’, the makers wrote, as they dropped a brand new poster from the movie as well.

The poster depicts Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej, who appear to be dressed in beachwear and pose with their thumbs up.

‘F3’, billed as a hilarious family entertainer, is directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by the prestigious Sri Venkateswara Creations label, and is one of the most anticipated films of 2022.

The movie ‘F3’ will be released on May 27, and has Pooja Hegde jive in a special song.

