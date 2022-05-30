‘F3’ starring Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej is doing well at the box office. As a result, the film’s production team has planned a ‘success meet’ to celebrate the performance.

On Monday, the filmmakers of ‘F3’ will hold a lavish celebration of the film’s success, as it has become a huge hit. At the Daspalla Convention in Hyderabad, the team will hold the event.

The event will have all the actors from ‘F3’ in attendance, along with director Anil Ravipudi, and other crew members.

The film’s music was composed by Devi Sri Prasad and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, and Sonal Chauhan play the female leads in this film, which is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju.

20220530-133802