Liverpool played out a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Emirates FA Cup at Anfield.

The Reds were forced to come from behind in L4 in a topsy-turvy third-round encounter before being held by the visitors, on Saturday evening, reports liverpoolfc.com.

Wolves opened the scoring through Goncalo Guedes though Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah both struck either side of the half-time interval.

Wanderers had the final say through substitute Hee-Chan Hwang in the 66th-minute, earning a replay at Molineux Stadium for Julien Lopetegui’s outfit.

Mohamed Salah and Gakpo both threatened early for the Reds, with the former seeing a free-kick fly inches over the bar while the latter’s low shot was saved.

Both teams exchanged possession in the early stages as they fought for dominance, and Ibrahima Konate provided solid defensive work to thwart Wolves’ first real attack through Raul Jimenez.

The visitors did take the lead, though, shortly before the half hour mark as Guedes pounced on a loose pass out from goalkeeper Alisson Becker to break the deadlock.

The goalscorer then threatened from distance, forcing a strong save from the Reds’ No.1 ahead of the interval.

With half-time looming, Liverpool levelled after a quick break forward was finished off by a well-placed Nunez volley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold — who was making his 250th appearance for the club — burst forward to halfway and found the run of the front man with an inch-perfect ball to bring the scores level.

It took Liverpool just seven minutes of the second period to edge themselves in front thanks to a Salah strike.

The forward kept his cool inside the area to collect himself and find the bottom corner of the net after a loose defensive header fell into his path on the attack.

Nunez then headed over in an attempt to make it three shortly afterwards, with the Reds looking to take control of the encounter.

Alisson again saved well from Rayan Ait-Nouri while Konate also headed over the crossbar at a corner ball.

The visitors, however, brought themselves level in the tie as substitute Hee-Chan Hwang finished off inside the area following a well crafted move.

Both teams battled for a winner and Wolves were denied another strike through Tote Gomes by the offside flag with VAR upholding the decision.

The Reds pushed for a crucial third goal late on but were unable to make the breakthrough.

20230108-104205