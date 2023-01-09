Manchester City beat Chelsea for the second time in less than a week to ensure their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The result was never in doubt after three goals in 15 minutes in the first half left Chelsea groggy and Pep Guardiola’s team flying, reports Xinhua news agency.

Riyad Mahrez, who had scored the only goal in the two sides’ midweek match, netted the first goal with a thumping free kick. Julian Alvarez scored from the penalty spot after a handball by Kai Havertz seven minutes later, and Phil Foden added a third from close range after good work from Kyle Walker.

Mahrez scored his second of the match late in the second half to increase the pressure on Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

Aston Villa were stunned by two late goals from fourth-tier side Stevenage Borough.

Morgan Sanson put Aston Villa ahead in the 33rd minute, and although Villa were far from brilliant, they looked to have done enough until Leander Dendonker was sent off in the 85th minute after conceding a penalty.

Jamie Reid scored from the spot and Dean Campbell shocked Unai Emery’s side four minutes later when he scored a left-footed shot following a corner to give Stevenage an unlikely win.

Sonny Perkins grabbed an injury-time equalizer for Leeds United as Jesse Marsch’s side came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 away to Championship outfit Cardiff City.

Things looked to be going perfectly for Cardiff when Jaden Philogene-Bidace and Sheyi Ojo put them ahead with goals after 24 and 31 minutes.

The home team were hurting Leeds on the break, but the Premier League side pulled a goal back through Rodrigo Moreno with 25 minutes left to play.

Cardiff were reduced to 10 men when Joel Bagan was sent off with 10 minutes left, and Perkins sealed a replay when he followed in to score from close range after Junior Firpo’s shot was blocked.

