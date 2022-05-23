Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign winger Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the summer, the Premier League club confirmed in a statement on Monday. The 19-year-old forward will officially complete a switch to Liverpool on July 1.

His contract with Liverpool will run until 2027 and he is set to join them ahead of their pre-season tour of Asia.

Carvalho played a key role in Fulham’s promotion back to the Premier League in 2021-22, scoring 10 goals and providing eight assists in 36 games as Marco Silva’s side won the Championship title.

He had featured for the Cottagers in the top flight on four occasions in the previous season, marking his first Premier League start with a goal away at Southampton in May 2021.

An exciting talent born in Lisbon, Portugal, Carvalho made his debut for Portugal U21 in March of this year having previously represented England at the youth level.

Carvalho came through the academy ranks at Fulham and went on to make 44 senior appearances in total for the London club.

Liverpool finished second in the Premier League, behind champions Manchester City. They have already won the League Cup and FA Cup this season and will face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

20220523-230004